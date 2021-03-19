Officers arrested a man related to the victim of a fatal shooting in the city of Saginaw.
At 2:42 a.m. on Friday, March 19, officers were sent to the 2500 block of Hadley Street for a person shot inside of a residence.
When they arrived on the scene, officers located 51-year-old Avele Mack suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers tried to give life-saving measures, along with paramedics from MMR, but Mack was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Saginaw Police said.
Investigators from the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit interviewed a 70-year-old male suspect, who is a family member of the victim, according to police. The suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail pending review and possible charges from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident is being investigated as a domestic-related homicide.
