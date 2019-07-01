Authorities say two people were found fatally shot inside a northern Michigan hotel room that was locked and barricaded from the inside.
Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that officers responded after staff at Hotel Indigo couldn't get into the room Sunday afternoon after checkout time. Bussell says each person appeared to have been shot once and three guns were found in the room.
Bussell says autopsies were planned to confirm cause of death. He says it wasn't immediately known when the shootings took place.
WPBN-TV reports the deaths are being investigated as a possible killing and suicide.
The hotel is located in downtown Traverse City, a popular tourist destination, and a few blocks from the annual National Cherry Festival, which started Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.