A father was killed and his son was airlifted after a crash in Roscommon County on Thursday.
It happened on Old 27 just south of S. Dead Stream Road in Roscommon Township about 5:55 a.m.
The preliminary investigation shows the lone vehicle was occupied by 55-year-old Rex Giddings, of Harrison, and his 23-year-old son - Austin Casey, Michigan State Police said.
The pair were on their way to work in Houghton Lake from their home in Harrison, police said.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck trees, rolled over and landed on its roof, police said.
Giddings died as a result of the crash.
Casey was airlifted to Traverse City Munson Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. His condition is unclear.
The crash remains under investigation.
