Law enforcement agencies digging in Macomb County as part of a joint investigation on unsolved homicides in Macomb County found articles that resemble clothing, sources tell 7 Action News.
The dig has been happening every day since Monday morning on the north side of the Clinton River just south of 23 Mile Rd. Sources tell 7 Action News the dig will resume on Monday.
In May 2018, investigators conducted a large search for human remains at 23 Mile and North Avenue.
The task force has been working on several cold cases involving missing juvenile females and believe they were committed by the same individual.
Warren Police Commissioner Bil Dwyer said the primary suspect is Arthur Ream, who is currently incarcerated for killing and abducting 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, when she disappeared in April 1986 out of Eastpointe.
The search is being conducted to find the bodies of at least 4 to 6 teen girls who may have been sexually assaulted and had their bodies dumped there.
Investigators reportedly continue to develop new information associated with the investigations. The effort to excavate the new area includes Warren police, Canton police, the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police and the FBI.
"It is our hope that utilizing these methodologies we can conduct a thorough search for any evidence associated with these investigations," Dwyer said in a release. "Our primary goal is to determine what happened to these missing girls, and who is responsible. These investigations will remain open until we reach a conclusion."
