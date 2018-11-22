Cheboygan Police say the body of a 30-year-old man was found concealed in a crawlspace in a home on Tuesday.
Authorities say on Sunday, police responded to a home near 13th and Michigan for a report of someone possibly overdosing in the residence.
Police conducted a search and did not find the victim.
On Tuesday, a citizen called authorities and said the victim may be concealed in the home. That’s when responding officers found the victim hidden in a crawlspace in the wall.
An autopsy is scheduled but police believe the cause of death is overdose. A 29-year-old woman is being held on a probation hold in connection with the incident.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.
