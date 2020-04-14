The body of a Michigan man has been located after he and his son went missing last month.
On Monday, April 13, members of the Brownstown Township Police Department responded to a report from a fisherman who found a body in the water near the mouth of Lake Erie.
A dive team recovered the body and positively identified him as 29-year-old Justin Oaks.
Justin and his 6-year-old son, Jaxon, left home to go fishing and launched their boat from the Downriver Marina in Berlin on March 29.
They were last heard from through a text message, according to police.
Michigan State Police said an extensive search was conducted with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Their boat was later recovered overturned in the Huron River on April 5.
Jaxon has still not been located.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Trooper Evan Ashley at 734-242-3500.
