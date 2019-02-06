Police in Detroit have again found cremated remains inside an abandoned funeral home.
At least seven sets of cremated remains were found Wednesday in the basement of the former Howell Funeral Home, which has been closed for several years.
The Detroit Free Press reports that police conducted the search after the newspaper forwarded a tip it received from someone who had been in the building and photographed the remains in boxes on a shelf.
A spokesman for the state department that regulates funeral homes says the agency will open a consumer complaint to start an investigation.
The discovery Wednesday came a week after a similar find at the defunct Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit. The 11 fetal remains were found after an anonymous letter arrived in the offices of state regulators in Lansing. Cantrell had been closed for months when those remains were found.
