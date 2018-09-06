Police find drugs after man claims erratic driving was due to pot holes

A driver who told police he was driving erratically to avoid pot holes is now facing drug charges.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatch received calls from drivers reporting a vehicle that was driving erratically on Lake Pleasant Road in Attica Township.
Deputy Mike Tappen witnessed the erratic driving and performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Pleasant and Newark Road in Attica.
The driver, a 57-year-old Oakland County man, told the deputy he was attempting to avoid pot holes, which was why he was driving erratically.
The deputy performed a sobriety test and the man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
During the arrest, a plastic bag containing white power was found in the vehicle. The substance was later identified as Carfentanil, a potent opioid, according to police.
Carfentanil is considered a very dangerous drug and is responsible for several overdose deaths in Michigan.
Formal charges against the driver are pending.
