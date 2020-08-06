The Burton Police Department is investigating after officers found a man dead in a parking lot.
Police were called to Kings Lanes Apartments at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a 35-year-old man’s body, identified as Robert Lewis Farmer, with a gunshot wound.
At this time police do not have a suspect in custody.
No further information was released.
