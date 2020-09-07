A man was taken to a hospital after police found him in a vehicle crash with gunshot wounds.
Troopers were sent to the crash in the 1600 block of Washington at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.
Michigan State Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the driver crashed due to his injuries.
The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Just before this crash, Saginaw police officers responded to a shots fired call on Pinemeadow Court, MSP said.
While the investigation is ongoing, police are working to determine if these incidents are related.
