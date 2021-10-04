Police in Clinton County found a missing man with dementia.
Craig William Harding, 66, was last seen Monday morning at the Speedway south of Sheridan Road. He is described to have gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing camo boots, blue and yellow gym shorts, a black T-shirt with a blue jean jacket and a camo hat with an American flag pin.
State Police said Harding has been safely located.
