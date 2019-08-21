IMAGE: Ashleigh Pietrangelo
Source: Fraser Police Department

A teen who was reported missing has been found with her boyfriend.

Fraser Police, in Macomb County, asked for help tracking down 16-year-old Ashleigh Pietrangelo.

She was found in Roseville Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to being found, Ashleigh was last seen about midnight on Aug. 14. She was wearing a black shirt, gray pajama shorts and black flip-flops when she went missing from 15 mile and Garfield.

Police said the teen is OK.

