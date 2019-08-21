A teen who was reported missing has been found with her boyfriend.
Fraser Police, in Macomb County, asked for help tracking down 16-year-old Ashleigh Pietrangelo.
She was found in Roseville Wednesday afternoon.
Prior to being found, Ashleigh was last seen about midnight on Aug. 14. She was wearing a black shirt, gray pajama shorts and black flip-flops when she went missing from 15 mile and Garfield.
Police said the teen is OK.
