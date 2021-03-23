Bay City Public Safety officers have found the vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run in the south end.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to the 1600 block of Broadway in Bay City's south end for a hit-and-run.
The driver hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The victim, a 60-year-old Bay City resident, was taken to Covenant for treatment.
The driver left the scene and headed south on Broadway.
Tuesday evening public safety officers said they found the vehicle they believe to be involved in the crash.
They are continuing to investigate the crash and anyone with information about it is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch at (989) 892-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
