Local firefighters and police are battling it out in a first of its kind competition.
It’s a friendly face-off in Grand Blanc with first responders working to raise money for people in need this holiday season.
“We’ve already got one bucket full and we’re on our second bucket. We’re not sure how those guys have done down there, but we’re drawing them in,” Grand Blanc Township Police Sgt. Scott Theede said.
Theede is feeling pretty confident about his team defeating the Grand Blanc Fire Department in the competition.
The two departments are going bell to bell to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.
“We started talking to the Salvation Army about how we could help out this year and it just kinda developed from there. We thought we could have a friendly competition,” Theede said.
Grand Blanc Fire Lt. Chris Hyde said he didn’t hesitate to come on board.
“Public servants, we love getting out in the public and interacting and helping where we can,” Hyde said.
The donations seem to be rolling in for both departments, but regardless of who raises the most money residents say they are doing a great thing.
“I think it’s an awesome thing that they are doing to help out the Salvation Army. It’s not only about the Salvation Army, it’s about the people that they help,” said Gerry, Grand Blanc Township resident.
The Salvation Army of Grand Blanc will help about 500 families this year, according to Theede.
Besides the great feeling of helping others, the champion wins bragging rights for a year.
It sounds like the police department is already preparing for that.
“Obviously once we win this year, the fire department is gonna want a rematch,” Theede said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.