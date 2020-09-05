A vehicle crash took place on Shattuck and Center in Saginaw Twp. on Sept. 5.
According to police, it was a personal injury traffic crash.
The fire department assisted with opening a door that was jammed in the crash.
The cause of the crash is not known.
There is no word at this time if the injuries were severe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.