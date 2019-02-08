A Flint man was arrested, accused of impersonating a Michigan State Police (MSP) Trooper while attempting to scam a teen in Florida.
Troopers from MSP Lapeer Post arrested Jason Leon Inman, 38, of Flint on Feb. 7.
Police said Inman attempted to scam a 15-year-old Florida resident by convincing him he was a MSP trooper that could be trusted.
Inman’s arrest follows a four-month investigation that revealed Inman gained access to a MSP patrol vehicle that was being repaired at his job, police said.
Police said the investigation revealed that in the fall of 2018, Inman posted a remote-control boat on sale on Facebook.
The 15-year-old from Florida saw the post and contacted Inman to purchase the boat.
Inman agreed to sell the boat to the teen and advised him to send the money and then he would mail him the boat, according to police.
Police said that the teen became suspicious of sending the money and in response, Inman videotaped himself entering and driving a fully marked MSP cruiser that was at the dealership for repairs.
Police said that in the video Inman stated, “That’s my car. I’m a State Trooper.”.
After receiving the video, the teen sent Inman the money for the boat, but after a few weeks of not receiving the boat, police said he contacted Inman.
Police said that Inman told the teen that he scammed him, then promptly closed his Facebook account.
The teen believed he was scammed by MSP and contacted the department.
Inman was arraigned on Feb. 8 on five felony charges which include unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime, using a computer to commit a crime, and larceny by false pretenses according to police.
Police said that Inman is also a habitual offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.