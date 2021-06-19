A Flint police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon at 2:14 p.m.
An officer who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration parade was fired upon by a lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him, Michigan State Police said. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green requested Michigan State Police to conduct the investigation.
The officer was not injured, neither were any bystanders in the area, according to MSP.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this developing story.
