A school in Flint was on lockdown after police received a report of a man outside of the school with a gun.
At 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, police responded to reports from a resident that a man was outside of the Holmes STEM Academy carrying a gun. The resident said the suspect was walking away from the school at the time they saw him.
For the safety of staff and students, the school placed the building on lockdown.
After searching the area, police said they did not find a male suspect matching the description.
The school has returned to normal operation status.
