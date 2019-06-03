A 14-year-old Flint girl who was reported as a missing runaway on Sept. 1, 2018 has been rescued in California after allegedly being held against her will.
On May 26 San Jose Police went to a Motel 6 after the teen reached out to a crisis text hotline. She said she was being held against her will and was being forced to engage in prostitution.
Officers said the teen was reported missing last year, and went to Chicago, Illinois. A few days later the survivor was kidnapped from Chicago and taken to Gary, Indiana.
Eventually she was taken to various cities throughout California where she was forced to become a prostitute, officials said.
Suspects Christopher Johnson,39, and Antoine Williams,43, were taken into custody at the motel and booked on charges of human trafficking, pimping and pandering, and kidnapping.
Suspect Curtis Russell,59, was also taken into custody on charges of human trafficking and pimping.
Two other women were also rescued by officers at the motel.
Detectives believe there may be additional survivors.
Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving these suspects are asked to contact Detective Gurbaksh Sohal or Detective Sergeant Tony Ruelas of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit – Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-277-4102 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.
