A Flint woman is dead after she was shot multiple times inside her home, Michigan State Police said.
It happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Prospect Street.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police and Flint Police officers responded to the residence for a wellness check. Officers found the 31-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
If you have any information, contact the Flint Major Crimes Unit at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.