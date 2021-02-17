Investigators located the body of a 34-year-old man who was reporting missing from Flint Township.
Prior to the discovery, 34-year-old Daniel Alan Vaughn was last seen at a residence in the 1100 block of River Forest Drive in Flint Township during the night of Feb. 4. Vaughn left the residence in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion.
Flint Township investigators found Vaughn’s body in the 1700 block of Marlowe Drive in Flint on Feb. 16. Police believe foul play was involved in his disappearance.
Three suspects, a 31-year-old Flint man, a 31-year-old Flint Township man, and a 29-year-old Flint woman, were taken into custody and remain at the Genesee County Jail.
The case is being forwarded to the Genessee County Prosecutor’s Office.
