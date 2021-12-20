An 81-year-old Frankenmuth woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while getting her mail.
It happened about 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 19 on M-46 near S. Reese Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 1995 Ford Econoline van was traveling westbound when it lost control on an icy roadway and ran off the road, hitting Betty Bamberg, Michigan State Police said.
Bamberg, who was retrieving her mail at the time, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. She later succumbed to those injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
