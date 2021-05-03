A girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Flint.
It happened at 7:14 p.m. on W. Pierson Road near Dupont Street in Flint on Sunday, May 2.
The girl was crossing W. Pierson Road on foot when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on W. Pierson Road, Flint Police said.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The driver has not been identified.
The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.
It is unclear if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
If you have any information, contact Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
