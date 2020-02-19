There is a heavy police presence at the scene of a barricaded gunman in Clio.
Michigan State Police confirmed the barricaded gunman situation on Hidden Creek Trail in Clio.
A TV5 crew is on the scene.
The situation is ongoing and we will update this story as more details emerge.
