Millington Police are looking for the person they believe broke into four separate vehicles on the same night.
According to officials, sometime between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, four vehicles were found to have been gone through by an unknown subject.
Police said two of the vehicles had handguns in them which were taken. The person also took loose change and several dollar bills.
Millington Police believes the person was on foot and may live in the area.
If you have any information on a possible suspect, please call 989-871-2412.
