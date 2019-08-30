Police are investigating after some handguns and other items were stolen from vehicles in Millington.
It happened between the evening hours of Aug. 29 and the early morning of Aug. 30, Millington Police said.
An unknown person went through four vehicles, two of which had handguns in them.
The handguns were taken along with loose change and several dollar bills, police said.
Police believe the person was on foot and may live in the area.
If you have any information you are asked to call police at 989-871-2412.
