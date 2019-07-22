Police helped return a lost African Spurred Tortoise to its owner on Monday.
The 13-year-old tortoise, named Thomas, was found making his way down M-25 in Hampton Township.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department helped return Thomas to his owner on Monday.
Thomas weighs 85 pounds, the department said.
Prior to being returned, Thomas was taken to the Bay County Animal Control & Care Center. The center posted a super cute photo of its baby goat George saying hello to Thomas.
