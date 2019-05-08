Two security officers at Mt. Morris High School were fired after police say they roughed up a student.
Mt. Morris Police Chief Keith Becker said the incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 2.
A 15-year-old student was on his way to class when two security guards noticed he had his hood on.
Chief Becker said it is against school policy for students to have their hood on.
The security guards called to the student, but he could not hear the officers because he was wearing headphones, Becker said.
One of the security guards tried to pull down the students hood but it was tied down and he ended pulling back the student’s head.
While escorting him to the office, the security guards shoved the teen into lockers and kept pushing him down multiple hallways, Becker said.
At one point the 15-year-old was put in a headlock as well as a chokehold by an officer.
Becker said the two security guards were fired from the high school.
Police are still reviewing the surveillance footage that captured the incident as part of the ongoing investigation.
At this time, police are not releasing that footage.
Chief Becker said he hopes to file charges with the prosecutor's office by next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.