Midland Police say a hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera has been solved.
The incident happened on April 21st at approximately 2:20 a.m.
The vehicle hit one of the brand new stop signs at the intersection of W. Main Street and Gordon Street. The driver then backed up and took off.
According to police, the vehicle was a silver or tan SUV, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet Trailblazer. It also had a peace symbol on the right side of the back window.
Police have not released any details about how the case was solved.
