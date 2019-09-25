A Mid-Michigan home was broken into while its owners were sleeping.
The Flushing Police Department is investigating the home invasion that happened sometime over night or in the early morning hours of Sept. 24 in the Somserset subdivision.
The homeowners were home at the time of the crime, Flushing Police Chief Mark Hoornstra said.
The homeowners woke up in the early morning hours and noticed some items missing, Hoornstra said.
The items included cell phones, games, change, and other items that could be easily carried.
Hoornstra said it is an unusual incident for the area because they don’t have many break-ins. He also said it is unusual because the homeowners were home at the time.
The doors to the home were left unlocked, Hoornstra said.
He would like community members to be vigilant and lock their doors.
At this time, police believe one person broke into the house.
If you have any information on this incident contact Flushing police at 810-659-3119.
