A Houghton Lake man was conned out of $30,000 after receiving calls from fraudsters claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and Houghton Lake State Police, according to Michigan State Police.
Police say the victim was contacted on Jan. 25 from a person claiming to be with the Social Security Administration who said a vehicle in Texas had been leased using his name and social security number.
The victim was then connected to a person claiming to be a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency who instructed him to send money to prevent him from going to jail.
The victim did not believe the caller and hung up. The victim then received a call from a person claiming to be Officer Garcia from the Houghton Lake State Police who informed the victim there was a warrant out for his arrest and instructed him to cooperate with the DEA agent, according to police.
The DEA agent called back and instructed the victim to purchase $10,000 in gift cards and to provide the gift card numbers over the phone. The victim followed the instructions, police said.
On Jan. 27, the victim was instructed to send $20,000 in cash to an address in Denton, Texas and he did as he was instructed, according to police.
On Jan. 28, the victim was asked to send another $20,000 to a separate address in Denton, and he did as instructed, police say.
The victim was then instructed to transfer money from his retirement account to the fraudster. When the victim contacted his bank the next morning to transfer the money from his account, the bank manager told him this was a scam and instructed him to contact Michigan State Police.
A trooper from the post contacted the United Postal Service and was able to stop the delivery of $20,000. Michigan State Police also asked the Denton Police Department in Texas to investigate the address where the cash was sent and they are currently assisting with the investigation.
Michigan State Police wants to remind everyone government agencies will never call you and demand you send money in order to avoid arrest.
