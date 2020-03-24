A person is in custody after human remains were found in a dumpster.
Flint Police said they were called to the 3500 block of Davison Road at 9:40 a.m. on March 24.
Investigators said remains of a 50-year-old man were found in a dumpster at a local business.
A 27-year-old man is in custody, but his name has not been released.
The remains have not yet been identified and the investigation continues.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or D/Sgt. Rob Frost at 810-484-6272.
