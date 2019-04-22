Authorities have identified a man killed in a Grand Rapids shooting and are asking for the public's help in solving the slaying.
Grand Rapids police said Monday that the man killed Saturday in a shooting at a large party was 28-year-old Lou Cleveland Luckett of Grand Rapids.
He was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say investigators received little cooperation or information despite the large number of people at the party.
On Monday they said the investigation continues and if anyone has information they can contact investigators anonymously at silentobserver.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.