Flint Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old woman died.
Police responded to the 500 block of W. York Street for a shooting about 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 20.
Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old Corrynn Adams inside the residence with a gunshot wound.
Adams was transported to Hurley Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information you are asked to call Det. Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Police have not released any suspect information.
