The woman being treated for life-threatening injuries after a stabbing happened at her home is 25-year-old Dezarae Cummings, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies were sent to Covenant Hospital on Aug. 13 at 5:20 a.m. for a woman with multiple stab wounds.
Investigators say Cummings was attacked at her residence in the 8000 block of Area Drive in Thomas Township. A 23-year-old female suspect is in police custody.
The sheriff’s office believes the assault stemmed from a domestic dispute.
(1) comment
That building looks like it is falling into a sinkhole. Either Thomas Twp. needs an engineer or WNEM needs a photographer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.