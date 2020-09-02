The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two fatal crashes that happened on US-10 in Bay County.
The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Garfield exit in Auburn.
The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on US-10 when an altercation occurred between the driver and passenger, MSP said.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Rowley said the pair were mother and daughter.
The driver, a 52-year-old Unionville woman, stopped the vehicle and got out. She began walking eastbound on US-10, MSP said.
The passenger, a 34-year-old Unionville woman, attempted to drive the Equinox eastbound on US-10 and struck the 52-year-old woman, MSP said.
"How that happened is unknown at this time," Rowley said.
A 50-year-old Essexville woman stopped to render aid to the woman who had been struck. While doing so, both females were struck by a Chevrolet Impala that was driven by a 43-year-old Bay City man, police said.
"As traffic began to slow along eastbound US-10, a vehicle lost control and struck both individuals that were outside of their vehicles," Rowley said.
The 52-year-old Unionville woman, who has since been identified as Lisa Archibald, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old Essexville woman, who has been identified as Kimberly Abela, died a short while later at an area hospital.
The 34-year-old woman, who has been identified as Ashley Katshor, was taken into custody as a person of interest.
Katshor was arraigned on Sept. 4 on two felony counts of manslaughter.
The driver of the Impala has not been charged.
Authorities are still trying to learn more about what led to the sudden end of two lives on a Mid-Michigan expressway.
"What a tragic thing you know, stopped to render aid to someone in need, tragically gave her life in that situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved here," Rowley said.
The incident remains under investigation. If you witnessed the crashes, you are encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Fowler at 989-495-5555.
