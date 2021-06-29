Authorities have identified three girls after a huge mess was left at a Burton fire station.
The city’s fire department said the girls gained access to fire station two, located at 1320 Belsay Road, about 4:15 a.m. on June 29.
Fire officials said the parents are cooperating.
