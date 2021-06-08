The Midland Police Department is releasing the identity of a man who was found deceased in the Tittabawassee River on Saturday morning.
On Saturday at about 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a body seen floating in the Tittabawassee River in the 2600 block of Tittabawassee River Road.
Officers arrived at the area and located a deceased man in the water between Dublin Ave. and Whiting Dr. The Midland Fire Department assisted with recovering the body from the water.
The deceased man is believed to be Leroy Norman Fick, a 69-year-old man from Auburn. Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious.
Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. Huss at 989-839-4719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.