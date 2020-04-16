Police are releasing the identity of a 75-year-old who died after a crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday.
It happened about 1 p.m. on S. Graham Road near Spencer Road in Saginaw County's Swan Creek Township.
The crash involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver of the motorcycle, 75-year-old Steven Lynn Flowers from St. Charles, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the Equinox, an 80-year-old Chesaning woman, and the passenger, an 83-year-old woman, were transported to an area hospital for injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
