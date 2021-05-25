Bay City police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's south side.
It happened about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, May 24.
Officers were dispatched to an alley behind Jan's Party Store on Garfield Avenue for a man who had reportedly been shot.
Police say they found 25-year-old Taylor Lall, of Bay City, deceased at the scene.
Officers are searching for suspects.
Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini told TV5 photographers on the scene, the city is seeing an uptick in gun violence. His department is looking to hire four more officers to help curb that.
This shooting remains under investigation. Bay City Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch 989-892-9551 at or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5425.
