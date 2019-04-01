Saginaw Township Police have released the identities of a mother and daughter found dead in a Mid-Michigan home.
Police found the bodies of Cynthia Dutton, 70, and Lisa Geitman, 44, after family members had not heard from them for several days.
Their bodies were discovered inside a home at 4299 Lakeview West at about 5 p.m. on April 1.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said that due to decomposition, the cause of death will be determined by a pathologist when the autopsies are completed. Those autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.
At this point in time, police are not looking for any suspects or persons of interest in the case.
They have ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death.
At this point, the deaths are being treated as a homicide until it can be proven otherwise, which is standard in an investigation, according to police.
