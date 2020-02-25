A woman and child were killed in an early morning fire in Bridgeport.
Police at the scene said a mother and child were killed when fire broke out at a home in the Bridgeport Mobile Home Park on Dixie Highway Tuesday morning.
Police have since identified them as 23-year-old Emilee Woodruff and 10-month-old Autumn Wlock.
Police also said Woodruff was pregnant.
They were the only occupants at the time of the fire, according to police.
Two trailers were completely destroyed in the fire, and another was damaged.
Police said one person was injured while trying to punch out a window to get in to help.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but a police K9 did not find any accelerants.
