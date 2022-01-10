Update: Police have identified the four suspects. The previous story can be read below.
Police are trying to identify four suspects in a retail fraud investigation at a Hobby Lobby in Mt. Pleasant.
The first suspect is a female who was wearing glasses, a sweater and boots, the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department said. The second suspect is a female with short dark hair seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and a cartoon-type T-shirt with ripped jeans. She appears to be in her late teens or early 20s, police said.
The third suspect was wearing a Nirvana shirt, stocking cap, glasses and ripped jeans. The last suspect is a female with red hair and was wearing a dark colored shirt with a graphic on the front, dark colored jeans and tennis shoes, Mt. Pleasant Police said.
Anyone who can help officers identify these four are asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
