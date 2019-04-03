Police say a skull found in western Michigan is that of a man shot and decapitated in 2014 by a man who also abducted and killed his pregnant girlfriend.
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that dental records identified the skull of 25-year-old Charles Oppenneer, who was slain in Wyoming in July 2014. A farmer found the skull March 26 in rural northern Kent County.
Oppenneer was found decapitated in a park a day before the body of 18-year-old Brooke Slocum was found in the trunk of a car belonging to 31-year-old Brady Oestrike of Wyoming. Slocum was eight months pregnant. Oestrike fatally shot himself after crashing the car while fleeing police.
Police say Slocum connected with Oestrike for a sexual encounter through the online service Craigslist.
