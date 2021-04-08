Police have one suspect in custody after a shooting took a teen’s life.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Henry Street in Flint at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. A 16-year-old male was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Flint Police said the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He has been identified as Trenton Morin.
A suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Genesee County Jail. He has since been identified as Terrance Panting, 20.
Panting has been charged with manslaughter.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
