Police have identified a woman found dead when they were called to investigate an aggressive dog.
Mt. Pleasant Police were called to the city’s west side on July 1 at 10:12 a.m. for a call involving an aggressive dog in a neighborhood.
That’s when the dog’s owner was found dead in her home. She has been identified as 24-year-old Bianca Nieto from Mt. Pleasant.
There were no known health issues which would have contributed to Nieto’s death, police said.
The Michigan State Crime Lab was called in to help investigate, but the investigation is ongoing.
