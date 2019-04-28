Police have released the identity of a woman who was killed after shots rang out at a Mid-Michigan home.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Nebraska Avenue in Bridgeport Township at around 10:50 p.m. on April 28 after reports that a large crowd had gathered, started fighting, and someone was shot.
Michigan State Police said that a short time later a 23-year-old woman from Saginaw arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
A second woman, later identified as 20-year-old Leea Jamerson from Saginaw, arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police said the preliminary autopsy shows that she died from a gunshot wound.
MSP Lt. Jim Lang also reports that when investigators were inside the home, they found a grenade. The bomb squad was called in, and found it was inert, or not capable of exploding.
Michigan State Police investigators were still on scene at 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
If you have any information, call D/Trp. Murchie at 989-385-6844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.