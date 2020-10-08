The Flint Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman died after being shot in the city of Flint on Oct. 3.
It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mohawk Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a vehicle in the roadway. There was a 45-year-old woman inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
She was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
She has since been identified as Jaquielle Nikco Jones.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.