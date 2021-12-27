Police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting that also left three others injured.
Officers were sent to the intersection of E. 2nd Street and Harrison Street in the city of Flint at 3:19 p.m. on Dec. 13 for multiple shots fired in the area. Police found a vehicle with four occupants who were shot multiple times, according to the Flint Police Department.
The victims’ vehicle fled the scene and crashed in the 300 block of Harrison Street. One victim, 23-year-old Doneise Benjamin, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other three victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center.
A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition, a 21-year-old man is in serious condition and a 21-year-old woman is in good condition, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-237-6919. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
