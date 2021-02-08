Police are identifying the woman who was killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Tuscola County.
Multiple fire crews were called to the scene at around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 6.
A home in the 5000 block of Waterman Road in Vassar Township was fully engulfed in flames, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers learned one of the people who lived in the home was unaccounted for and was believed to still be inside the home.
Fire crews went inside and were able to get the 77-year-old Vassar woman, identified as Marcia Fay Reil, out of the home but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers at the Caro Post and the MSP Fire Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
